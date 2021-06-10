Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, speaks with local media aboard Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) to local media Oct. 6, 2021. Miguel Keith, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 00:44
    Photo ID: 6880220
    VIRIN: 211006-N-PQ586-1157
    Resolution: 7151x5108
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    White Beach
    CFAO
    expeditionary staging base

