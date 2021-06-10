Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) anchors off Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Oct. 6, 2021. Miguel Keith, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

