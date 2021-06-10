WHITE BEACH, Japan (Oct. 6, 2021) Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) anchors off Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Oct. 6, 2021. Miguel Keith, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 00:44 Photo ID: 6880217 VIRIN: 211006-N-PQ586-1004 Resolution: 6170x4407 Size: 1.4 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Miguel Keith at Okinawa [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.