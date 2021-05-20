CAMP SHIELDS, JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2021) “Sparky the Fire Dog” and Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services Fire Inspector Kazuma Tengan greet commuters at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields main gate as part of CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services’ effort to raise fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Month Oct. 5, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:16 Photo ID: 6880038 VIRIN: 212005-N-QY759-0057 Resolution: 4040x2886 Size: 1.38 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Month 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.