    Fire Prevention Month 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Month 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2021) “Sparky the Fire Dog” and Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services Fire Inspector Kazuma Tengan greet commuters at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields main gate as part of CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services’ effort to raise fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Month Oct. 5, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Fire Prevention
    CFAO
    CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services

