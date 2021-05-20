CAMP SHIELDS, JAPAN (Oct. 5, 2021) “Sparky the Fire Dog” greets commuters at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Camp Shields main gate as part of Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services’ effort to raise fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Month Oct. 5, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:16 Photo ID: 6880037 VIRIN: 212005-N-QY759-0051 Resolution: 4792x3423 Size: 1.35 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Month 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.