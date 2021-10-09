Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, the commander of the Oregon Air National Guard, visits with 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team member, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Hall, who demonstrated healthy cooking techniques for a busy schedule in the newly remodeled kitchen at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021. During her visit to the Resiliency Team members explained how they support the increased need for resiliency among Kingsley Field’s Airmen during the pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:43
    Photo ID: 6879893
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-NJ935-0391
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 535.67 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing
    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing
    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pandemic
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Resiliency Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT