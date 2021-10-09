U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, the commander of the Oregon Air National Guard, visits with 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team member, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Hall, who demonstrated healthy cooking techniques for a busy schedule in the newly remodeled kitchen at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021. During her visit to the Resiliency Team members explained how they support the increased need for resiliency among Kingsley Field’s Airmen during the pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:43 Photo ID: 6879893 VIRIN: 210910-Z-NJ935-0391 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 535.67 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.