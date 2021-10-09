ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, the commander of the Oregon Air National Guard, visits with 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team member, 2nd Lt. Jennifer Hall, who demonstrated healthy cooking techniques for a busy schedule in the newly remodeled kitchen at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021. During her visit to the Resiliency Team members explained how they support the increased need for resiliency among Kingsley Field’s Airmen during the pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
