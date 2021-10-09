Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing

    ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, the commander of the Oregon Air National Guard, uses a new virtual reality flight simulator under the direction of Lt. Col. Julius Romasanta, 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 instructor pilot, during a visit Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021. Integrating virtual reality training helps students familiarize themselves with flying operations before stepping into the cockpit and throughout the length of their training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:43
