U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, the commander of the Oregon Air National Guard, uses a new virtual reality flight simulator under the direction of Lt. Col. Julius Romasanta, 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 instructor pilot, during a visit Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021. Integrating virtual reality training helps students familiarize themselves with flying operations before stepping into the cockpit and throughout the length of their training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:43 Photo ID: 6879894 VIRIN: 210910-Z-NJ935-0370 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 665.88 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ORANG Commander visits 173rd Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.