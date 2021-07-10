Vandenberg to say goodbye to WWII-era Chapel 2

The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron completed a renovation project of the Chapel 2 facility, winning an Air Force level design award in 2001. The building, one of four WWII-era chapels that served Camp Cooke G.I.s during the war, is scheduled to be demolished in October 2021. (U.S. Air Force image)
