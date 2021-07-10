Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg to say goodbye to WWII-era Chapel 2 [Image 2 of 5]

    Vandenberg to say goodbye to WWII-era Chapel 2

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg's Chapel 2 is shown here following the completion of a 30th Civil Engineer Squadron renovation project which won an Air Force Design Award in 2001. The building, one of four WWII-era chapels that served Camp Cook G.I.s during the war, is scheduled to be demolished in October 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Vandenberg to say goodbye to WWII-era Chapel 2

    TAGS

    Chapel
    30th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30 History Office

