Team Little Rock spouses observe a military working dog training session during a Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2021. The tour provided spouses, who may be new to the base, an in-depth look at the installation’s mission and familiarize them with base services and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 16:46 Photo ID: 6879770 VIRIN: 211006-F-ZA639-1246 Resolution: 5725x3809 Size: 1.55 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.