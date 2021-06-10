Team Little Rock spouses observe a military working dog training session during a Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2021. The tour provided spouses, who may be new to the base, an in-depth look at the installation’s mission and familiarize them with base services and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
This work, TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
