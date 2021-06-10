Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour [Image 3 of 6]

    TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Little Rock spouses receive a tour around Camp Warlord during a Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2021. The immersion included visits to key areas around LRAFB with the intent of familiarizing spouses on the base to better equip them in assisting Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    TAGS

    LRAFB
    TLR
    spouses tour
    Camp Warlord

