Military spouses receive a briefing on virtual reality aircraft maintenance training during a Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2021. The VR platform replicates a C-130J Super Hercules and allows maintenance Airmen an opportunity to get hands-on training without impacting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|10.06.2021
Date Posted: 10.07.2021
|6879768
VIRIN: 211006-F-ZA639-1196
|6048x4024
|1.71 MB
Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|1
|0
This work, TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
