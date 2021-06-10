Military spouses receive a briefing on virtual reality aircraft maintenance training during a Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2021. The VR platform replicates a C-130J Super Hercules and allows maintenance Airmen an opportunity to get hands-on training without impacting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6879768 VIRIN: 211006-F-ZA639-1196 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.71 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.