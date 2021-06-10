Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour [Image 4 of 6]

    TLR hosts Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military spouses receive a briefing on virtual reality aircraft maintenance training during a Senior Leader Spouse immersion tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 6, 2021. The VR platform replicates a C-130J Super Hercules and allows maintenance Airmen an opportunity to get hands-on training without impacting real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 16:45
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    VR
    virtual reality
    maintenance
    training
    C-130J Super Hercules
    spouses tour

