The fully deployed Rapid Armor Protection for Instant Deployment, or RAPID, system provides additional protection to service members. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:23
|Photo ID:
|6878436
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-A1403-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|518.54 KB
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems
LEAVE A COMMENT