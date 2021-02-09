Dr. Genny Pezzola, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Program Manager for the Expedient Passive Protection Program, talks through the Expedient Retrofit for Existing Buildings system components with members of the 412thh Theater Engineer Command. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6878369
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-HE363-1002
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|532.77 KB
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems [Image 4 of 4], by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems
LEAVE A COMMENT