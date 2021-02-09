Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems [Image 1 of 4]

    ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Dr. Genny Pezzola, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center Program Manager for the Expedient Passive Protection Program, talks through the Expedient Retrofit for Existing Buildings system components with members of the 412thh Theater Engineer Command. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:25
    Photo ID: 6878369
    VIRIN: 210902-A-HE363-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 532.77 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems [Image 4 of 4], by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems
    ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems
    ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems
    ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ERDC&rsquo;s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory tests two new rapidly deployable protection systems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer Research and Development Center
    Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory
    Protection Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT