    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing/349th AMW is parked behind the construction site of a KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    VIRIN: 210930-F-RU983-1004
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 hangar construction [Image 4 of 4], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

