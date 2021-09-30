KC-46 hangar construction

A Walsh Construction crewman works on top of a structure during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6876964
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-RU983-1002
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
