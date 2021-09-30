KC-46 hangar construction

A Walsh Construction crewman places a support beam during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

