    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services [Image 3 of 3]

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ming Le, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element supervisor, left, works with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Reed, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element journeyman, right, to code battle vests for demilitarization at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. Items coded for demilitarization are taken to an off-site facility to dispose of and ensure the items cannot be reused. The 86th LRS provides site visits to assist units in properly identifying and coding equipment slated for turn-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:47
    Photo ID: 6876860
    VIRIN: 211006-F-ON299-0030
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services
    RAB
    86th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    3N0X6

