86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ming Le, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element supervisor, left, works with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Reed, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element journeyman, right, to code battle vests for demilitarization at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. Items coded for demilitarization are taken to an off-site facility to dispose of and ensure the items cannot be reused. The 86th LRS provides site visits to assist units in properly identifying and coding equipment slated for turn-in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

