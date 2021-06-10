U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Reed, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element journeyman, ensures a jacket has been properly coded at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. The 86th LRS Turn-In Unit Team provides site visits to assist units in properly identifying and coding equipment slated for turn-in. The coding process identifies equipment that is salvageable, requires special handling or demilitarization or simply needs to be scrapped. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)
86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services
