Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services [Image 2 of 3]

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Reed, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element journeyman, ensures a jacket has been properly coded at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. The 86th LRS Turn-In Unit Team provides site visits to assist units in properly identifying and coding equipment slated for turn-in. The coding process identifies equipment that is salvageable, requires special handling or demilitarization or simply needs to be scrapped. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:47
    Photo ID: 6876859
    VIRIN: 211006-F-ON299-0027
    Resolution: 6617x4416
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services
    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services
    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services
    RAB
    86th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT