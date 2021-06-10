86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Reed, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element journeyman, ensures a jacket has been properly coded at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. The 86th LRS Turn-In Unit Team provides site visits to assist units in properly identifying and coding equipment slated for turn-in. The coding process identifies equipment that is salvageable, requires special handling or demilitarization or simply needs to be scrapped. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

