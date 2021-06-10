Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services [Image 1 of 3]

    86 LRS facilitates Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ming Le, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Equipment Accountability Element supervisor, inspects equipment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021. EAE Airmen are responsible for ensuring equipment turned in to 86th LRS are coded correctly before being transported to the Defense Logistics Agency – Disposition Services site in Kaiserslautern. The coding process identifies equipment that is salvageable, requires special handling or demilitarization or simply needs to be scrapped. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:47
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Defense Logistics Agency - Disposition Services
    RAB
    86th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    3N0X6

