Incirlik AB, born and raised

LEFT PHOTO: Airman 1st Class Strohm Southwell, an ambulance services medical technician assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, and his mother Yasemin Southwell pose for a photo at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. RIGHT PHOTO: Strohm with his father, Michael Southwell, the 39th Medical Group network administrator, and his mother, Yasemin, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 29, 2021. Strohm has the unique opportunity to work with his father at the 39th Medical Group, the same facility in which he was born. Due to his father’s military and DOD service and his mother’s cultural background as a Turkish national, Strohm has spent the majority of his life at Incirlik AB and speaks Turkish fluently, which helps him communicate with his local counterparts and patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

