Incirlik AB, born and raised

Airman 1st Class Strohm Southwell, an ambulance services medical technician assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 4, 2021. Southwell has the unique opportunity to work with his father at the 39th Medical Group, the same facility in which he was born. Due to his father’s military and Department of Defense service and his mother’s cultural background as a Turkish national, Southwell has spent the majority of his life at Incirlik AB and speaks Turkish fluently, which helps him communicate with his local counterparts and patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

