    Incirlik AB, born and raised [Image 2 of 5]

    Incirlik AB, born and raised

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Strohm Southwell (left), an ambulance services medical technician assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, and his father Michael Southwell, the 39th Medical Group network administrator, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 4, 2021. Strohm has the unique opportunity to work with his father at the 39th Medical Group, the same facility in which he was born. Due to his father’s military and DOD service and his mother’s cultural background as a Turkish national, Strohm has spent the majority of his life at Incirlik AB and speaks Turkish fluently, which helps him communicate with his local counterparts and patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:50
    Photo ID: 6876854
    VIRIN: 211005-F-EZ689-1004
    Resolution: 5776x3851
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB, born and raised [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Medical Group
    39th Air Base Wing
    3N0X6
    39th Health Care Operations Squadron

