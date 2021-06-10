Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza

211006-N-WY048-2034 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s Brass Quintet perform at the Japantown Peace Plaza during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

