Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza [Image 3 of 9]

    Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    211006-N-WY048-2034 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s Brass Quintet perform at the Japantown Peace Plaza during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:08
    Photo ID: 6876797
    VIRIN: 211006-N-WY048-2034
    Resolution: 4554x2562
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza
    Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza
    Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet Performs at Japantown Peace Plaza
    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021
    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021
    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021
    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021
    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021
    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brass
    Music
    Band
    Quintet
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021
    NBSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT