    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021

    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    211005-N-ZZ999-2004 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) transits to San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emily D’Italia/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
