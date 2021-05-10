Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 [Image 8 of 9]

    Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211005-N-ZZ999-1007 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Command Master Chief Jacob Shafer, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), oversees the manning of the rails as the ship prepares to pull into San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emily D’Italia/Released)

