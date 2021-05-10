211005-N-ZZ999-1007 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Command Master Chief Jacob Shafer, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), oversees the manning of the rails as the ship prepares to pull into San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emily D’Italia/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 05:07
|Photo ID:
|6876802
|VIRIN:
|211005-N-ZZ999-1007
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|143.33 KB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Michael Monsoor arrives to San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
