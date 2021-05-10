U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, right, incoming Air Mobility Command commander, receives his new rank during his promotion ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021. Minihan was promoted to the rank of general. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6876299 VIRIN: 211005-F-XS544-1086 Resolution: 5167x3438 Size: 12.84 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.