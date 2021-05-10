Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

    AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, during his promotion to general at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021.Minihan assumed command of AMC after Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost relinquished command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC commander
    Four Star General

