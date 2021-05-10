AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, during his promotion to general at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021.Minihan assumed command of AMC after Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost relinquished command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

