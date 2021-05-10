U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, receives a flag from Scott Honor Guard during his promotion ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021. Minihan was promoted to the rank of general.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
This work, AMC welcomes new commander during ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
