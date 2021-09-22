U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. Vanherck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command meets with Mexican Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of the National Defense and Mexican Adm. José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy during the Feria Aeroespacial México (FAMEX), or the Mexico Aerospace Fair, at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, Sep. 22, 2021. The U.S. participated in the air show as the “country of honor,” a special designation signifying the partnership and cooperation between both countries.
U.S. Participates in FAMEX 2021 air show in Mexico
