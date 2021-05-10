U.S. Participates in FAMEX 2021 air show in Mexico

Two Air Force aircraft and over 20 Airmen participated in the Feria Aeroespacial México (FAMEX), or the Mexico Aerospace Fair, September 22-25, at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico.



A C-17 Globemaster III from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., and a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, WA, participated in the air show as static display aircraft.



“We look forward to continuing to build on our strong bilateral relationship with Mexico through FAMEX,” said Lt. Gen Kirk Pierce, commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern). “Our friendship with the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Mexican people is enduring. This event is emblematic of our mutual understanding, cooperation and ability to work together to accomplish shared goals.”



Over 100 thousand people are estimated to have attended FAMEX 2021. Mexico invited the U.S. to the country’s largest air show as “country of honor,” a special designation signifying the partnership and cooperation between both countries. Representatives from 47 countries participated in the event, considered the most important aerospace fair in Latin America, according to FAMEX officials. Exhibitors from across the aeronautical industry also participated in the trade show portion of FAMEX, which featuredbooths focused on aviation and related industries.



The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, inaugurated the fourth edition of FAMEX. Also present was U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. Vanherck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command; Mexican Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of the National Defense and Mexican Gen. José Gerardo Vega Rivera, commander of the Mexican Air Force among other Mexican and U.S. officials.

Visiting U.S. aircrew members expressed their enthusiasm for working with SEDENA and discussing shared interests and values.



“We are here to support our Mexican counterparts and demonstrate the friendship we have with the Mexican people,” said Capt. Sebastian Alvarez-Herrera, KC-135 aircraft commander. “One of the things we’ve enjoyed the most is speaking with the Mexican people and discussing the many things we have in common.”



During the air show, visiting U.S. aircrews were able to interact with the Mexican public and with their counterparts in the Mexican armed forces. Members of the public were able to see U.S. aircraft up close and speak directly with aircrew about the U.S. Air Force and aircraft capabilities.



“Speaking with the Mexican people has been one of my favorite experiences of being here,” said Staff Sgt. Francisco De Dios, KC-135 crew chief. “We are here to embrace the ties between the

U.S. and Mexico, including a shared interest in aviation. We’re interested in what their aircraft can do, and they’re interested in how we operate as well.”

