FAMEX 2021

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. Vanherck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, attends an inauguration ceremony during the Feria Aeroespacial México (FAMEX), or the Mexico Aerospace Fair, at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, Sep. 22, 2021. U.S. participation in the air show is meant as a sign of support for Mexico, a close partner and neighbor.

