    FAMEX 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    FAMEX 2021

    MEXICO

    09.22.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. Vanherck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, attends an inauguration ceremony during the Feria Aeroespacial México (FAMEX), or the Mexico Aerospace Fair, at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, Sep. 22, 2021. U.S. participation in the air show is meant as a sign of support for Mexico, a close partner and neighbor.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FAMEX 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

