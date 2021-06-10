SERE Instructor Feature

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric McNair, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron, instructs students on the basics of navigation at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 06, 2021. Airmen in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training learn how to survive off the land and evade and resist capture if their aircraft fails or is destroyed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)

