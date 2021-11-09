SERE Instructor Feature

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric McNair, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron, finishes gearing up to display the components worn during emergency calls at Medical Lake, Washington, Sept. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)
