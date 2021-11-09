SERE Instructor Feature

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA. – From the beautiful landscape and ample hiking opportunities, to the lakes and rivers during the comfortably warm summers, there is a lot to love about the Pacific Northwest. For Tech. Sgt. Eric McNair, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron, it is all about fire season.

“I enjoy battling wildland fires. It’s a lot of fun, an adrenaline rush,” McNair said. “They are very unpredictable and move fast and it’s one of the biggest problems that people see in this area.”

When he is not out in the field teaching survival skills to students, he is a volunteer firefighter for the local community.

When McNair first started volunteering three years ago, he knew he had found his true calling.

“It’s what I want to do when I get out the military, be a career firefighter,” he said. “I actually volunteered to go to Korea so that I could come back here and continue working in District 3 so that I can hopefully get hired on as a full time firefighter once I retire.”

Although retirement for Tech. Sgt. McNair is still five years away, he takes full advantage of the constant training and applies it to his military career as well.

“Most of the volunteers here are EMT certified, myself included, because 85-90% of our calls are medical,” McNair said. “I think it has helped me tremendously. Being an EMT helps out a lot in the military when it comes to risk management.”

When asked if he had advice for those wanting to become a volunteer firefighter, McNair emphasized the importance of time management.

“To become a volunteer firefighter it’s a couple hundred hours of training for about a year and then you have to keep up-to-date on it. You have to learn to manage your time very well to make sure you’re not taking away from your actual job or your family, as well as being able to commit time to the volunteering itself,” McNair said. “It’s a great job, but not everybody can do it.”

