211004-N-VJ326-1067 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Leonard Blake, from Sanford, Fla., cleans a refueling station on the port catwalk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 12:31
|Photo ID:
|6875588
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-VJ326-1067
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, 211004-N-VJ326-1067 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS
