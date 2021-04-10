Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211004-N-VJ326-1067 [Image 4 of 5]

    211004-N-VJ326-1067

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211004-N-VJ326-1067 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Leonard Blake, from Sanford, Fla., cleans a refueling station on the port catwalk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:31
    Photo ID: 6875588
    VIRIN: 211004-N-VJ326-1067
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211004-N-VJ326-1067 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

