    211004-N-VJ326-1047 [Image 1 of 5]

    211004-N-VJ326-1047

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211004-N-VJ326-1047 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 4, 2021) Sailors attach safety lines to stanchions in the starboard boat stowage area aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

