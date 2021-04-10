211004-N-VJ326-1039 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 4, 2021) Sailors and contractors offload an aircraft, crash and salvage crane, also known as a Tilly, from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to a barge, Oct. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

