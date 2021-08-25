Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA

Courses within the Career Assistance Advisor program are currently virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual environment allows the program to reach the masses and reduces the risks involved in traveling to a specific location. The program offers training within multiple tiers of an Airman's career. Professional development for senior noncommissioned officers and NCOs offers enhancement seminars through commanders' panels. At these panels, supervisors learn ways to focus on their Airmen and how to navigate the enlisted pyramid for career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

