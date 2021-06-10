Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA

Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jermaine Wilson (left), 502nd Air Base Wing career...... read more read more Photo By Sarayuth Pinthong | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jermaine Wilson (left), 502nd Air Base Wing career assistance advisor, and Staff Sgt. Christine Robinson, First Term Airman Course non-commissioned officer in charge, offers courses that is essential to make sure Airmen are not only fit to fight physically – being fit to fight mentally is just as crucial, Aug. 25, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Career Assistance Advisor program are currently virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual environment allows the program to reach the masses and reduces the risks involved in traveling to a specific location. The program offers training within multiple tiers of an Airman's career. Professional development for senior noncommissioned officers and NCOs offers enhancement seminars through commanders' panels. At these panels, supervisors learn ways to focus on their Airmen and how to navigate the enlisted pyramid for career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas –

Enlisted, commissioned and civilian Airmen across Joint Base San Antonio can better serve the Air Force with the help of the Career Assistance Advisor program.



“The primary function of the CAA is to advise personnel on management matters,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jermaine Wilson, 502nd Air Base Wing career assistance advisor. “Each wing has a CAA dedicated to developing its members.”



The program offers training within multiple tiers of an Airman's career. Professional development for senior noncommissioned officers and NCOs offers enhancement seminars through commanders' panels. At these panels, supervisors learn ways to focus on their Airmen and how to navigate the enlisted pyramid for career progression.



Three levels of Airmanship courses are available to junior Airmen. Airmanship 100 starts at the basic training level; Airmanship 200 goes through technical training; and Airmanship 300, also known as the First Term Airman Course, or FTAC, is designed to help Airmen transition from basic military training to a mission-oriented environment.



Other than the group-targeted courses like FTAC, many courses are open to both military and civilians. Professional development courses cover topic such as emotional intelligence, public speaking, effective feedback, project management, resiliency and more.



“By training on topics such as emotional intelligence and conflict management, it arms Airmen for a toxic environment,” Wilson said. “They should be able to communicate with one another and resolve conflicts.”



With about 21,000 Total Force Airmen, the CAA uses NCOs and their experience to mentor and develop relationships with members across the organization. Symposiums are hosted to communicate cross-training and career progression.



“Our mission statement is to help Airmen make informed career decisions,” Wilson said. “Most of the time, supervisors are so technically savvy that they miss some elements of the whole Airmen concept.”



Courses offered by the CAA bridge the gap by providing open-source information to assist supervisors and commanders.



“It's all about the continuation of learning,” Wilson added. “We want to make sure that we bridge the gaps from the professional military education, on the job training, and the mission focus standpoint. We want to teach about mission command and professional development techniques that can help the unit grow.”



It's essential to make sure Airmen are not only fit to fight physically – being fit to fight mentally is just as crucial, and the CAA team can provide the tools for success.



Courses are currently virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual environment allows the program to reach the masses and reduces the risks involved in traveling to a specific location.



For more information and to register for courses, visit the course registration site at https://teamup.com/ks9cy211bm6t4mc42z.