Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jermaine Wilson (left), 502nd Air Base Wing career assistance advisor, and Staff Sgt. Christine Robinson, First Term Airman Course non-commissioned officer in charge, offers courses that is essential to make sure Airmen are not only fit to fight physically – being fit to fight mentally is just as crucial, Aug. 25, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Career Assistance Advisor program are currently virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual environment allows the program to reach the masses and reduces the risks involved in traveling to a specific location. The program offers training within multiple tiers of an Airman's career. Professional development for senior noncommissioned officers and NCOs offers enhancement seminars through commanders' panels. At these panels, supervisors learn ways to focus on their Airmen and how to navigate the enlisted pyramid for career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

