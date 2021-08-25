Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA [Image 2 of 4]

    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jermaine Wilson (left), 502nd Air Base Wing career assistance advisor, and Staff Sgt. Christine Robinson, First Term Airman Course non-commissioned officer in charge, offers courses that is essential to make sure Airmen are not only fit to fight physically – being fit to fight mentally is just as crucial, Aug. 25, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Career Assistance Advisor program are currently virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual environment allows the program to reach the masses and reduces the risks involved in traveling to a specific location. The program offers training within multiple tiers of an Airman's career. Professional development for senior noncommissioned officers and NCOs offers enhancement seminars through commanders' panels. At these panels, supervisors learn ways to focus on their Airmen and how to navigate the enlisted pyramid for career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:36
    Photo ID: 6875369
    VIRIN: 210825-F-GY993-008
    Resolution: 6406x4271
    Size: 15.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA [Image 4 of 4], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA
    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA
    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA
    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Career assistance advisors offer developmental training across JBSA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "CAA
    FTAC
    USAF"
    AETC
    JBSA
    502ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT