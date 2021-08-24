Seven NNSY personnel were awarded the Secretary of the Navy’s Civilian Service Achievement Medal for meritorious achievement and superior performance while responding to an emergent situation on August 16 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. When a fellow employee showed visible signs of a possible cardiac episode, they assisted in providing life-saving support.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 07:07 Photo ID: 6875065 VIRIN: 210824-N-XX785-013 Resolution: 6508x3661 Size: 17.34 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.