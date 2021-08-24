Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate [Image 7 of 8]

    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    “To even have this opportunity to see our teammate recover is due to your rapid response in noticing that something was wrong with one of our own and helping where you could,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson during an award ceremony Aug. 24 to honor the seven individuals who responded to an episode of the cardiac arrest Aug. 16 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. “You all saw your teammate suffering, questioned it, and immediately jumped into action. It took decisive actions to save his life and I’m forever grateful for all of your heroic efforts.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 07:07
    Photo ID: 6875064
    VIRIN: 210824-N-XX785-012
    Resolution: 5294x3529
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate
    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT