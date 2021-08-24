Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate [Image 3 of 8]

    Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Lieutenant Daryl Clements was awarded the Secretary of the Navy’s Civilian Service Achievement Medal for meritorious achievement and superior performance while responding to an emergent situation on August 16 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. When a fellow employee showed visible signs of a possible cardiac episode, he assisted in providing life-saving support.

    This work, Quick to Respond: NNSY Employees, Firefighters, and Police Work Together to Save Life of Teammate [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

