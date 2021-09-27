Exercise Lisa Azul 2021

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2021) – Utilitiesman Constructionman Tarique Daley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, competes in an obstacle course race with Spanish Marines during exercise Lisa Azul Sept. 27, 2021. The exercise engages U.S. and Spanish Marines and Sailors with multiple training evolutions to improve interoperability and reinforce partnerships between allied military units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

