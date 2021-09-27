Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Lisa Azul 2021 [Image 10 of 10]

    Exercise Lisa Azul 2021

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caine Storino 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2021) – Utilitiesman Constructionman Tarique Daley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, competes in an obstacle course race with Spanish Marines during exercise Lisa Azul Sept. 27, 2021. The exercise engages U.S. and Spanish Marines and Sailors with multiple training evolutions to improve interoperability and reinforce partnerships between allied military units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Exercise Lisa Azul
    U.S. Navy

