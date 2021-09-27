Exercise Lisa Azul 2021

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2021) – Gunnery Sgt. Roberto Perez, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, hugs a Spanish Marine after finishing an obstacle course race during exercise Lisa Azul, Sept. 27, 2021. The exercise engages U.S. and Spanish Marines and Sailors with multiple training evolutions to improve interoperability and reinforce partnerships between allied military units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

