    Exercise Lisa Azul 2021 [Image 8 of 10]

    Exercise Lisa Azul 2021

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caine Storino 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2021) – Gunnery Sgt. Roberto Perez, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, left, and Spanish Marines compete in an obstacle course race during exercise Lisa Azul, Sept. 27, 2021. The exercise engages U.S. and Spanish Marines and Sailors with multiple training evolutions to improve interoperability and reinforce partnerships between allied military units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 05:22
    Photo ID: 6874973
    VIRIN: 210927-N-YM718-1131
    Resolution: 1530x1020
    Size: 948.82 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Lisa Azul 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Exercise Lisa Azul
    Spain
    Rota
    FASTEUR

