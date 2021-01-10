Osan Base Honor Guard performs a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action memorial ceremony during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The table is left symbolically empty in honor of those unable to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6874860
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-QC626-1175
|Resolution:
|6360x4245
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT