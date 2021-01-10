SNCO Induction Ceremony

Osan Base Honor Guard performs a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action memorial ceremony during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The table is left symbolically empty in honor of those unable to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

