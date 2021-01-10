Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    SNCO Induction Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A spotlight shines on the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action memorial table during a remembrance ceremony held during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The POW/MIA memorial table is setup in honor of those unable to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6874857
    VIRIN: 211001-F-QC626-1171
    Resolution: 6623x4420
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    SNCO Induction Ceremony

