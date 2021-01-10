A spotlight shines on the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action memorial table during a remembrance ceremony held during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The POW/MIA memorial table is setup in honor of those unable to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6874857
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-QC626-1171
|Resolution:
|6623x4420
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
