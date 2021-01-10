SNCO Induction Ceremony

A spotlight shines on the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action memorial table during a remembrance ceremony held during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. The POW/MIA memorial table is setup in honor of those unable to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

